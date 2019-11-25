Amenities

garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities garage

1616 w. 30th st. / Amazing 3 bed 2 bath - Up for rent is an amazing 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home in the on the Westside of Indianapolis. This fully renovated home offers many beautiful finishes to the interior as well as the exterior of the home. Like new carpet vinyl flooring and fresh paint are some of the many updates to the home. A 2 car attached garage along with a open back yard the opportunity to entertain guest in your own peaceful oasis. This home rents for $1050.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1050.00. Hurry and schedule your appointment today! This home will not last long. If interested please call 317-210-0018 or email Michael@zuluscape.com to schedule showing



(RLNE1843169)