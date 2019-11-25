All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1616 W. 30th St.

1616 West 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1616 West 30th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
1616 w. 30th st. / Amazing 3 bed 2 bath - Up for rent is an amazing 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home in the on the Westside of Indianapolis. This fully renovated home offers many beautiful finishes to the interior as well as the exterior of the home. Like new carpet vinyl flooring and fresh paint are some of the many updates to the home. A 2 car attached garage along with a open back yard the opportunity to entertain guest in your own peaceful oasis. This home rents for $1050.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1050.00. Hurry and schedule your appointment today! This home will not last long. If interested please call 317-210-0018 or email Michael@zuluscape.com to schedule showing

(RLNE1843169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 W. 30th St. have any available units?
1616 W. 30th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1616 W. 30th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1616 W. 30th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 W. 30th St. pet-friendly?
No, 1616 W. 30th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1616 W. 30th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1616 W. 30th St. offers parking.
Does 1616 W. 30th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 W. 30th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 W. 30th St. have a pool?
No, 1616 W. 30th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1616 W. 30th St. have accessible units?
No, 1616 W. 30th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 W. 30th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 W. 30th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 W. 30th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 W. 30th St. does not have units with air conditioning.

