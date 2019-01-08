All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1612 Pleasant Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1612 Pleasant Street
Last updated December 18 2019 at 6:32 PM

1612 Pleasant Street

1612 Pleasant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Fountain Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1612 Pleasant Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**Large Fully-Furnished Fountain Square Home**

Located just minutes from everything Fountain Square offers. This spacious home has all the needed updates without losing its' charm and character. Enjoy the spacious and relaxing bedrooms, updated and clean bathrooms, and the privacy of a large fenced-in backyard. Tenants can also enjoy the 2 car garage.

Pre-qualify: no evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, must gross at least 3x base rent with positive rental history. TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or EMAIL dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 Pleasant Street have any available units?
1612 Pleasant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1612 Pleasant Street have?
Some of 1612 Pleasant Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 Pleasant Street currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Pleasant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Pleasant Street pet-friendly?
No, 1612 Pleasant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1612 Pleasant Street offer parking?
Yes, 1612 Pleasant Street offers parking.
Does 1612 Pleasant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 Pleasant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Pleasant Street have a pool?
No, 1612 Pleasant Street does not have a pool.
Does 1612 Pleasant Street have accessible units?
No, 1612 Pleasant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Pleasant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1612 Pleasant Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College