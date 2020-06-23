1534 E Ohio St

Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N State Ave & E Washington
Home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
Living Room, Dining Room
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors,Unfinished basement
APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS: 15 month lease required
PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy
UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: Electricity and Gas
**Owner pays for water**
CONTACT:
For more information
