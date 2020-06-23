All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1534 E Ohio St

1534 East Ohio Street · No Longer Available
Location

1534 East Ohio Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N State Ave & E Washington

Home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
Living Room, Dining Room
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors,Unfinished basement

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 15 month lease required

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: Electricity and Gas

**Owner pays for water**

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 E Ohio St have any available units?
1534 E Ohio St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1534 E Ohio St have?
Some of 1534 E Ohio St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 E Ohio St currently offering any rent specials?
1534 E Ohio St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 E Ohio St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1534 E Ohio St is pet friendly.
Does 1534 E Ohio St offer parking?
No, 1534 E Ohio St does not offer parking.
Does 1534 E Ohio St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 E Ohio St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 E Ohio St have a pool?
No, 1534 E Ohio St does not have a pool.
Does 1534 E Ohio St have accessible units?
No, 1534 E Ohio St does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 E Ohio St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1534 E Ohio St has units with dishwashers.
