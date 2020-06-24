All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

1519 East Mills Avenue

1519 East Mills Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1519 East Mills Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Check out this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located just a few blocks from the University of Indianapolis. - This is a completely renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located just a few blocks from the University of Indianapolis. Recent updates include: wood laminate flooring and neutral paint throughout, new kitchen cabinets & countertops, new bathroom, and more! Kitchen appliances and washer and dryer are included. Large yard with off street parking. Storage shed included for additional storage needs. Ride your bike or walk to campus. Lots of parks, trails, and shopping nearby. Make your appointment to tour this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 East Mills Avenue have any available units?
1519 East Mills Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 East Mills Avenue have?
Some of 1519 East Mills Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 East Mills Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1519 East Mills Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 East Mills Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1519 East Mills Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1519 East Mills Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1519 East Mills Avenue offers parking.
Does 1519 East Mills Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1519 East Mills Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 East Mills Avenue have a pool?
No, 1519 East Mills Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1519 East Mills Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1519 East Mills Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 East Mills Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1519 East Mills Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
