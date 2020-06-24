1519 East Mills Avenue

Amenities

Check out this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located just a few blocks from the University of Indianapolis. - This is a completely renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located just a few blocks from the University of Indianapolis. Recent updates include: wood laminate flooring and neutral paint throughout, new kitchen cabinets & countertops, new bathroom, and more! Kitchen appliances and washer and dryer are included. Large yard with off street parking. Storage shed included for additional storage needs. Ride your bike or walk to campus. Lots of parks, trails, and shopping nearby. Make your appointment to tour this home today!



(RLNE5729853)