Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

The deposit moves you in! The rest of January is FREE! Looking for a home with a lot of space? Then this 3 bedroom, 1 bath plus bonus room is the perfect spot for you and your family. The range and the refrigerator are included and will be placed at the time of rental. Close to downtown, walking distance to the elementary school, and close to the interstate. Schedule your showing today!