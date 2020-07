Amenities

Completely renovated two bedroom apartment just Minutes from Downtown and Broadripple. Approximately 700 sq. ft. Art-deco style. Hardwood floors throughout. Ceramic tile in the kitchen and bath. Kitchen has stainless steel countertops. All appliances are new and include fridge, stove, dishwasher, in-sinkerator and above-the-range microwave. New windows with mini-blinds. Central air. Lovely quiet and historical neighborhood. This is a must see! Call 317.794.2064 to schedule a showing.