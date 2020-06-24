All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1446 N. Gladstone Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1446 N. Gladstone Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1446 N. Gladstone Ave.

1446 North Gladstone Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1446 North Gladstone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1446 n. Gladstone / 1 bed 1 bath on eastside - Up for rent is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex unit located on Indianapolis' Eastside in the historic Irvington district. Fresh carpet, updated paint give this older home its wonderful charm. Screen in porch and rear access parking are among some of the features to this charming little duplex has to offer. This unit rents for $650.00 per month with a matching deposit of $650.00. If interested please go to www.zuluscape.com and apply as this home will not last long. For further questions please contact Mike at 317-210-0018.

(RLNE4518936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1446 N. Gladstone Ave. have any available units?
1446 N. Gladstone Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1446 N. Gladstone Ave. have?
Some of 1446 N. Gladstone Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1446 N. Gladstone Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1446 N. Gladstone Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1446 N. Gladstone Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1446 N. Gladstone Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1446 N. Gladstone Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1446 N. Gladstone Ave. offers parking.
Does 1446 N. Gladstone Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1446 N. Gladstone Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1446 N. Gladstone Ave. have a pool?
No, 1446 N. Gladstone Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1446 N. Gladstone Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1446 N. Gladstone Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1446 N. Gladstone Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1446 N. Gladstone Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College