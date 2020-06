Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Cute and Cozy explains this 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Move in ready, for you and your family. You will love all the renovations and how clean your new home is. Located close to schools, shopping, and stores you will love the location. The wood flooring, modern kitchen, and bathroom will make you feel right at home. Make sure you see this home today before someone else makes it home! Refrigerator and stove will be placed at the time of rental.