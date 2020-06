Amenities

Beautiful open concept 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Washington Township! Very large great room, lots of kitchen cabinet and counter space--large rear lawn that looks out over a quiet preserve! All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Schedule your showing today! The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.