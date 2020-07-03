1424 South Richland Street, Indianapolis, IN 46221 West Indianapolis
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Large 2 story 2 bedroom duplex for rent directly across from Daniel Webster Elementary Public School. Hardwood floors throughout, partially fenced in back yard with detached garage. Stove and refrigerator provided. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
