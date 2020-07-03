All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1424 South Richland Street

1424 South Richland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1424 South Richland Street, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Large 2 story 2 bedroom duplex for rent directly across from Daniel Webster Elementary Public School. Hardwood floors throughout, partially fenced in back yard with detached garage. Stove and refrigerator provided.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 South Richland Street have any available units?
1424 South Richland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 South Richland Street have?
Some of 1424 South Richland Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 South Richland Street currently offering any rent specials?
1424 South Richland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 South Richland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1424 South Richland Street is pet friendly.
Does 1424 South Richland Street offer parking?
Yes, 1424 South Richland Street offers parking.
Does 1424 South Richland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 South Richland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 South Richland Street have a pool?
No, 1424 South Richland Street does not have a pool.
Does 1424 South Richland Street have accessible units?
No, 1424 South Richland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 South Richland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 South Richland Street does not have units with dishwashers.

