1418 Linden Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This lovely renovated home is in the heart of Fountain Square, minutes to great restaurants, entertainment and shopping. Home has been converted to a 4 bedroom, 2 bath and features lovely laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout. Enjoy the large eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.