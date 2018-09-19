All apartments in Indianapolis
1418 Linden Street
1418 Linden Street

1418 Linden Street · No Longer Available
Location

1418 Linden Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This lovely renovated home is in the heart of Fountain Square, minutes to great restaurants, entertainment and shopping. Home has been converted to a 4 bedroom, 2 bath and features lovely laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout. Enjoy the large eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 Linden Street have any available units?
1418 Linden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1418 Linden Street currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Linden Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Linden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 Linden Street is pet friendly.
Does 1418 Linden Street offer parking?
No, 1418 Linden Street does not offer parking.
Does 1418 Linden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 Linden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Linden Street have a pool?
No, 1418 Linden Street does not have a pool.
Does 1418 Linden Street have accessible units?
No, 1418 Linden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 Linden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 Linden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1418 Linden Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1418 Linden Street does not have units with air conditioning.
