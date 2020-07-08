All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

1405 Leonard Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to your move-in ready Bates-Hendricks stunner! 5 bedroom, 2 full baths - this home is a must see! - Come see the charm and personality in this completely renovated 5 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of Bates-Hendricks! The beautiful covered front porch welcomes you! You have to see the original hardwoods throughout this home in person - they are absolutely stunning! This modern yet classic home offers an exceptional open living area with tons of natural light. Gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, center island & SS appliances refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave. Separate formal dining room is a great place for entertaining. Master bedroom, second bedroom, and one full bath located on the main floor. Upstairs you will find three very spacious bedrooms and another upgraded full bathroom with double sinks. Large main floor laundry includes a full size washer and dryer. There is an unfinished basement for additional storage. Large fully fenced in yard. Within walking distance to Fountain Square and a short bike ride or drive to all downtown has to offer. This home is a must see!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5741778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Leonard Street have any available units?
1405 Leonard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 Leonard Street have?
Some of 1405 Leonard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Leonard Street currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Leonard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Leonard Street pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Leonard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1405 Leonard Street offer parking?
No, 1405 Leonard Street does not offer parking.
Does 1405 Leonard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 Leonard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Leonard Street have a pool?
No, 1405 Leonard Street does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Leonard Street have accessible units?
No, 1405 Leonard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Leonard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Leonard Street has units with dishwashers.

