1405 Leonard Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome home to your move-in ready Bates-Hendricks stunner! 5 bedroom, 2 full baths - this home is a must see! - Come see the charm and personality in this completely renovated 5 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of Bates-Hendricks! The beautiful covered front porch welcomes you! You have to see the original hardwoods throughout this home in person - they are absolutely stunning! This modern yet classic home offers an exceptional open living area with tons of natural light. Gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, center island & SS appliances refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave. Separate formal dining room is a great place for entertaining. Master bedroom, second bedroom, and one full bath located on the main floor. Upstairs you will find three very spacious bedrooms and another upgraded full bathroom with double sinks. Large main floor laundry includes a full size washer and dryer. There is an unfinished basement for additional storage. Large fully fenced in yard. Within walking distance to Fountain Square and a short bike ride or drive to all downtown has to offer. This home is a must see!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5741778)