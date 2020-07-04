1403 North Alton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Now!!! Use the Rently link below to schedule a self-guided tour of the home.



Check out this perfect 2 bed 1 bath home just minutes from Speedway. With new development, restaurants and shopping just down the block, you'll never be far from what you need. This home features original hardwood floors throughout the home, tons of natural light and central air conditioning. Washer and dryer hookup is available in the basement. Come take a look and apply before this home is gone!



Please note: Tenant must supply kitchen appliances. Tenant must maintain all utilities. Rental insurance is required. Pets allowed with additional fees and restrictions.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.