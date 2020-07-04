All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1403 North Alton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1403 North Alton Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1403 North Alton Avenue

1403 North Alton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1403 North Alton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now!!! Use the Rently link below to schedule a self-guided tour of the home.

Check out this perfect 2 bed 1 bath home just minutes from Speedway. With new development, restaurants and shopping just down the block, you'll never be far from what you need. This home features original hardwood floors throughout the home, tons of natural light and central air conditioning. Washer and dryer hookup is available in the basement. Come take a look and apply before this home is gone!

Please note: Tenant must supply kitchen appliances. Tenant must maintain all utilities. Rental insurance is required. Pets allowed with additional fees and restrictions.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 North Alton Avenue have any available units?
1403 North Alton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1403 North Alton Avenue have?
Some of 1403 North Alton Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 North Alton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1403 North Alton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 North Alton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1403 North Alton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1403 North Alton Avenue offer parking?
No, 1403 North Alton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1403 North Alton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 North Alton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 North Alton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1403 North Alton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1403 North Alton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1403 North Alton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 North Alton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1403 North Alton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College