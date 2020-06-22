All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1402 East 74th Street

1402 East 74th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1402 East 74th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240
Ravenswood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
KEYSTONE & 74TH - Fully renovated ranch home in park-like setting on 3 lots! Directly across from White River Yacht Club! Minutes from Keystone At The Crossing and Broad Ripple shopping/dining. Home is beautifully renovated like new. Kitchen is open to family-room and includes new cabinets with soft close doors, granite counter-tops, large island/breakfast bar. Some SS appliances included. Gorgeous "hand scraped" hardwood laminate flooring and fresh carpeting. Bath features custom tile bath surround with new vanity and toilet. Beautiful new deck overlooking 3 park-like lots. 1 car attached garage. Professionally Managed. *2 year lease required.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 East 74th Street have any available units?
1402 East 74th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 East 74th Street have?
Some of 1402 East 74th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 East 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1402 East 74th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 East 74th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1402 East 74th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1402 East 74th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1402 East 74th Street does offer parking.
Does 1402 East 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 East 74th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 East 74th Street have a pool?
No, 1402 East 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1402 East 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 1402 East 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 East 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 East 74th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
