1402 East 74th Street

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

KEYSTONE & 74TH - Fully renovated ranch home in park-like setting on 3 lots! Directly across from White River Yacht Club! Minutes from Keystone At The Crossing and Broad Ripple shopping/dining. Home is beautifully renovated like new. Kitchen is open to family-room and includes new cabinets with soft close doors, granite counter-tops, large island/breakfast bar. Some SS appliances included. Gorgeous "hand scraped" hardwood laminate flooring and fresh carpeting. Bath features custom tile bath surround with new vanity and toilet. Beautiful new deck overlooking 3 park-like lots. 1 car attached garage. Professionally Managed. *2 year lease required.

