Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Luxury with all the character and charm of Fountain Square. Beautifully maintained duplex in the heart of where you want to be. Attention to detail in every room. Kitchen has custom cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Added finished bonus space in the attic for your own private oasis. TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX