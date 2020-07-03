140 Pope St Unit: B2

Amenities
Rent : 1,329.00
Community Amenities
Community Gate Secured Entry System
Reserved Parking Spaces Club Room with Pool Table and HD Television
Total Fitness Center Swimming Pool
Hot Tub Business Center, with Fax, Copier, Printer, and Wi-Fi Hotspot
Conference Room Garage Parking
Floor Plan Amenities
Bay Windows in Select Apartments Frieze-Style Carpeting
Laminate Cherry Wood Flooring Two-Toned Paint
Nine-Foot Ceilings Nickel Hardware and Finishes
Rich Chocolate-colorfulCabinets Walk-in Closets
Oversized Garden Tubs in Select Apartments Washer and Dryer Included in Most Apartments
Washer and Dryer Hook-ups in All Apartments Porches and Balconies in Select Apartments
Pet Policy
We welcome up to two cats per apartment:
$200 refundable pet deposit
$20 per month pet fee
2 pet limit
Sorry, no dogs allowed