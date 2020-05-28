1335 Commerce Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wow, this updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom is walking distance from Mass ave, shops, entertainment, restaurants, and a library around the corner. Stainless steel appliances, mosaic tile back splash, and granite counter tops make this a MUST SEE! High end vinyl flooring and fresh paint and carpet make this home move in ready! Call today to make an appointment 317-528-9611.



*This is a pet friendly home with a non-refundable deposit of $250 and $25/month pet rent.

*Applicants are required to earn 3x the monthly rent and have no previous eviction or felonies. All persons over the age of 18 are subject to a background and credit check.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.