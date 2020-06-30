All apartments in Indianapolis
1334 Lee St
1334 Lee St

1334 Lee Street · No Longer Available
Location

1334 Lee Street, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SPECIAL.. $100 off of first 3 months!!!
The home is located near downtown and is only a short drive to a grocery store. It is located in a quiet, safe neighborhood with several new and remodeled homes nearby. It has plenty of space with large rooms, open entry way, and spacious living room. The layout consists of of 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, hardwood floors, and a cool grey interior finish all located on the same floor. No central A/C or fenced yard, but appliances and washer/dryer connections are included! Pets are welcome as well!

(RLNE2631516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 Lee St have any available units?
1334 Lee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1334 Lee St have?
Some of 1334 Lee St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1334 Lee St currently offering any rent specials?
1334 Lee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 Lee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1334 Lee St is pet friendly.
Does 1334 Lee St offer parking?
Yes, 1334 Lee St offers parking.
Does 1334 Lee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1334 Lee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 Lee St have a pool?
No, 1334 Lee St does not have a pool.
Does 1334 Lee St have accessible units?
No, 1334 Lee St does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 Lee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1334 Lee St does not have units with dishwashers.

