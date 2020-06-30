1334 Lee St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

SPECIAL.. $100 off of first 3 months!!!

The home is located near downtown and is only a short drive to a grocery store. It is located in a quiet, safe neighborhood with several new and remodeled homes nearby. It has plenty of space with large rooms, open entry way, and spacious living room. The layout consists of of 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, hardwood floors, and a cool grey interior finish all located on the same floor. No central A/C or fenced yard, but appliances and washer/dryer connections are included! Pets are welcome as well!



