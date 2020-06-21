1332 Central Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Stunning Townhouse, Old Northside/Downtown Indy - Property Id: 299029



Come enjoy this furnished townhome nestled in an urban, historical, charming neighborhood just one block north of the mile square. It's a seductive mix of style, excellent condition, and location! Fresh updates that includes new closets, kitchen office, laundry room storage, new master bath (RH fittings) new kitchen (LaCornue Stove/Bosch dish/fridge) These townhomes have been recognized as one of the best in their field architecturally: two story living room, kitchen/great room, a walkout bedroom suite perfect for guests/returning children/work at home. Gated front yard, balcony off kitchen. 2car attached garage, gated back entry. Free street parking. Wireless TV's in every BR, LR, kitchen/great room. Gas fireplace. Walk to Mass Ave, short bike ride/drive to Whole Foods. Utilities/Internet included in 3 month rental or less. Price reduced $5000 6 month rental & utilities/Internet in renters name. 12 months rental, monthly rent reduced to $4850 with utilities/internet in renters name.

No Pets Allowed



