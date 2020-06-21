All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1332 Central Ave

1332 Central Avenue · (317) 508-4051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1332 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3.5 baths, $5250 · Avail. now

$5,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2789 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Stunning Townhouse, Old Northside/Downtown Indy - Property Id: 299029

Come enjoy this furnished townhome nestled in an urban, historical, charming neighborhood just one block north of the mile square. It's a seductive mix of style, excellent condition, and location! Fresh updates that includes new closets, kitchen office, laundry room storage, new master bath (RH fittings) new kitchen (LaCornue Stove/Bosch dish/fridge) These townhomes have been recognized as one of the best in their field architecturally: two story living room, kitchen/great room, a walkout bedroom suite perfect for guests/returning children/work at home. Gated front yard, balcony off kitchen. 2car attached garage, gated back entry. Free street parking. Wireless TV's in every BR, LR, kitchen/great room. Gas fireplace. Walk to Mass Ave, short bike ride/drive to Whole Foods. Utilities/Internet included in 3 month rental or less. Price reduced $5000 6 month rental & utilities/Internet in renters name. 12 months rental, monthly rent reduced to $4850 with utilities/internet in renters name.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299029
Property Id 299029

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5850734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 Central Ave have any available units?
1332 Central Ave has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1332 Central Ave have?
Some of 1332 Central Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1332 Central Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1332 Central Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 Central Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1332 Central Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1332 Central Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1332 Central Ave does offer parking.
Does 1332 Central Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1332 Central Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 Central Ave have a pool?
No, 1332 Central Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1332 Central Ave have accessible units?
No, 1332 Central Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 Central Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1332 Central Ave has units with dishwashers.
