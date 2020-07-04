All apartments in Indianapolis
1318 North Somerset Avenue FRONT UNIT

Location

1318 N Somerset Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 bedroom can be easily used as a 2 bedroom, nice flooring and convenient location, appliance package available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 North Somerset Avenue FRONT UNIT have any available units?
1318 North Somerset Avenue FRONT UNIT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1318 North Somerset Avenue FRONT UNIT currently offering any rent specials?
1318 North Somerset Avenue FRONT UNIT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 North Somerset Avenue FRONT UNIT pet-friendly?
No, 1318 North Somerset Avenue FRONT UNIT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1318 North Somerset Avenue FRONT UNIT offer parking?
No, 1318 North Somerset Avenue FRONT UNIT does not offer parking.
Does 1318 North Somerset Avenue FRONT UNIT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1318 North Somerset Avenue FRONT UNIT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 North Somerset Avenue FRONT UNIT have a pool?
No, 1318 North Somerset Avenue FRONT UNIT does not have a pool.
Does 1318 North Somerset Avenue FRONT UNIT have accessible units?
No, 1318 North Somerset Avenue FRONT UNIT does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 North Somerset Avenue FRONT UNIT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 North Somerset Avenue FRONT UNIT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1318 North Somerset Avenue FRONT UNIT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1318 North Somerset Avenue FRONT UNIT does not have units with air conditioning.

