All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1318 E Markwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1318 E Markwood Ave
Last updated August 19 2019 at 4:30 PM

1318 E Markwood Ave

1318 East Markwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1318 East Markwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PERRY TOWNSHIP: Shelby & E Hanna

Single family home has 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: hardwood floors, fenced in front yard, washer and dryer included, unfinished basement,

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave

CENTRAL AIR: Yes

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)

UTILITIES: All Electric

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 E Markwood Ave have any available units?
1318 E Markwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1318 E Markwood Ave have?
Some of 1318 E Markwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 E Markwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1318 E Markwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 E Markwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1318 E Markwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1318 E Markwood Ave offer parking?
No, 1318 E Markwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1318 E Markwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1318 E Markwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 E Markwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1318 E Markwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1318 E Markwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1318 E Markwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 E Markwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 E Markwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College