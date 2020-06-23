1318 E Markwood Ave

Amenities
PERRY TOWNSHIP: Shelby & E Hanna
Single family home has 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: hardwood floors, fenced in front yard, washer and dryer included, unfinished basement,
APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave
CENTRAL AIR: Yes
LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required
PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)
UTILITIES: All Electric
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.