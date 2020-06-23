1318 E Markwood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PERRY TOWNSHIP: Shelby & E Hanna



Single family home has 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: hardwood floors, fenced in front yard, washer and dryer included, unfinished basement,



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave



CENTRAL AIR: Yes



LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required



PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)



UTILITIES: All Electric



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



CONTACT:

For more information

For more information

or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.