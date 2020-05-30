1317 W 27th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

1317 West 27th Street



Beautifully renovated home located minutes from Downtown Indianapolis. This home has a very unique floor plan with upstairs bonus space! Vaulted upstairs has plenty of natural light, great for relaxation. A second bedroom is located on the main level. Awesome outdoor space. Fully fenced in backyard. Appliances are not included.



Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Smoking is not allowed in the unit. Renters insurance required. Decor and furniture will be not be included with the lease and will be removed before a tenant moves into the home.



Application - $50/Adult:

$100 Admin Fee



To view the property, visit Rently using the link below to schedule a viewing at your convenience. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*