All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1317 W 27th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1317 W 27th St
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:55 AM

1317 W 27th St

1317 West 27th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1317 West 27th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1317 West 27th Street

Beautifully renovated home located minutes from Downtown Indianapolis. This home has a very unique floor plan with upstairs bonus space! Vaulted upstairs has plenty of natural light, great for relaxation. A second bedroom is located on the main level. Awesome outdoor space. Fully fenced in backyard. Appliances are not included.

Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Smoking is not allowed in the unit. Renters insurance required. Decor and furniture will be not be included with the lease and will be removed before a tenant moves into the home.

Application - $50/Adult:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/et...

$100 Admin Fee

To view the property, visit Rently using the link below to schedule a viewing at your convenience. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/94757...

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 W 27th St have any available units?
1317 W 27th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1317 W 27th St currently offering any rent specials?
1317 W 27th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 W 27th St pet-friendly?
No, 1317 W 27th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1317 W 27th St offer parking?
No, 1317 W 27th St does not offer parking.
Does 1317 W 27th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 W 27th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 W 27th St have a pool?
No, 1317 W 27th St does not have a pool.
Does 1317 W 27th St have accessible units?
No, 1317 W 27th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 W 27th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 W 27th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 W 27th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1317 W 27th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College