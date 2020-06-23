All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1305 Gumwood Drive

1305 Gumwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Gumwood Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46234
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9dee7a6084 ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Gumwood Drive have any available units?
1305 Gumwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1305 Gumwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Gumwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Gumwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Gumwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1305 Gumwood Drive offer parking?
No, 1305 Gumwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Gumwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Gumwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Gumwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1305 Gumwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Gumwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1305 Gumwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Gumwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Gumwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Gumwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Gumwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

