Indianapolis, IN
1279 Topp Creek Drive
Last updated February 3 2020 at 5:31 PM

1279 Topp Creek Drive

1279 Topp Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1279 Topp Creek Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This nice duplex is off 10th & Girls School, minutes to Ben Davis High School, Speedway and I-465. Home features an open floorplan, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Large Eat-in kitchen with all appliances, pantry and lots of cabinet space. Nice laminate flooring. Large Master bedroom. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1279 Topp Creek Drive have any available units?
1279 Topp Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1279 Topp Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1279 Topp Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1279 Topp Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1279 Topp Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1279 Topp Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 1279 Topp Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1279 Topp Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1279 Topp Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1279 Topp Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1279 Topp Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1279 Topp Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1279 Topp Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1279 Topp Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1279 Topp Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1279 Topp Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1279 Topp Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

