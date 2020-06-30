1279 Topp Creek Drive

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This nice duplex is off 10th & Girls School, minutes to Ben Davis High School, Speedway and I-465. Home features an open floorplan, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Large Eat-in kitchen with all appliances, pantry and lots of cabinet space. Nice laminate flooring. Large Master bedroom. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.