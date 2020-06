Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home with central air for the hot summer is just what you need. The owner has kept this home very clean and it is move in ready. There have been lots of updated thru the entire home. There are wood-like floors, updated kitchen, and bathroom...all offering a modern feel. You will love the location and the quality of this home. Don't wait, make sure you see this home right away.