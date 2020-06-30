All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 13 2020 at 9:29 PM

1260 Hiatt Street

1260 Hiatt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1260 Hiatt Street, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1271071

Open and spacious two bedroom bungalow near the White River! Includes hardwood flooring throughout, large windows to bring in the sunlight, a large screened-in front porch, and kitchen appliances included in the rent!
|Amenities: Wood flooring,Screened lanai,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

