Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1245 Fall Creek Parkway East Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 5:48 AM

1245 Fall Creek Parkway East Drive

1245 Fall Creek Parkway East Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1245 Fall Creek Parkway East Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this home!!! Just a 5 minute walk from IUPUI, restaurants and shops, you could walk to classes. This all brick 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom homes has everything you'd need. The large front yard draws you right in. New, updated flooring throughout, fresh paint, tons of natural light offer a bright, spacious home for you to enjoy. The kitchen includes the needed appliances and a dining area. No need to leave the home to do laundry - the home comes equipped with a brand new washer and dryer. The backyard is fully fenced-in and has access to the detached garage. Lawncare is included!!! The home is also directly across the street from Indy Park - Martin Park. Don't delay. View and apply today!

Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No pets allowed. Smoking not allowed in home. Renters insurance required. Lawncare included. Snow removal is not included.

Application - $50/Adult:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2120974363

To view the property, copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1102808?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 Fall Creek Parkway East Drive have any available units?
1245 Fall Creek Parkway East Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1245 Fall Creek Parkway East Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1245 Fall Creek Parkway East Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 Fall Creek Parkway East Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1245 Fall Creek Parkway East Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1245 Fall Creek Parkway East Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1245 Fall Creek Parkway East Drive offers parking.
Does 1245 Fall Creek Parkway East Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1245 Fall Creek Parkway East Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 Fall Creek Parkway East Drive have a pool?
No, 1245 Fall Creek Parkway East Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1245 Fall Creek Parkway East Drive have accessible units?
No, 1245 Fall Creek Parkway East Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 Fall Creek Parkway East Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1245 Fall Creek Parkway East Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1245 Fall Creek Parkway East Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1245 Fall Creek Parkway East Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

