1245 Fall Creek Parkway East Drive

Don't miss this home!!! Just a 5 minute walk from IUPUI, restaurants and shops, you could walk to classes. This all brick 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom homes has everything you'd need. The large front yard draws you right in. New, updated flooring throughout, fresh paint, tons of natural light offer a bright, spacious home for you to enjoy. The kitchen includes the needed appliances and a dining area. No need to leave the home to do laundry - the home comes equipped with a brand new washer and dryer. The backyard is fully fenced-in and has access to the detached garage. Lawncare is included!!! The home is also directly across the street from Indy Park - Martin Park. Don't delay. View and apply today!



Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No pets allowed. Smoking not allowed in home. Renters insurance required. Lawncare included. Snow removal is not included.



