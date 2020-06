Amenities

Newly Remodeled! Unique 5-6 Bedroom home Downtown Indy! - This huge 4300 sq/ft home offer 5-6 Bedrooms and 4.5 baths over three different levels. Nestled into 1231 S. Meridian St. this home is blocks from Lucas Oil Stadium and everything Downtown Indy has to offer. This home has been newly remodeled. The Kitchen features new cabinets, solid surface counter tops, stainless appliances and flooring throughout. This home is unique in it's layout and offer three different Master Bedrooms. This home is a must see!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5703809)