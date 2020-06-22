1228 Butternut Lane

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPECIAL: Move in prior to March 15th and receive $500 off May Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. April 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This beautiful home features 3 bountiful bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1516 sq/ft of comfortable living space. It includes a cozy living room with wall-to-wall fireplace, classic dining area, cook-friendly kitchen, spacious back yard, extra storage, and so much more. There is neutral toned carpeting installed throughout the home to match any decor, with tiled flooring in the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen comes with black appliances and ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious, comes with plenty of closet space, and the decorative possibilities are endless. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.