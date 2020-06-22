All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1228 Butternut Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1228 Butternut Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1228 Butternut Lane

1228 Butternut Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1228 Butternut Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46234
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to March 15th and receive $500 off May Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. April 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This beautiful home features 3 bountiful bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1516 sq/ft of comfortable living space. It includes a cozy living room with wall-to-wall fireplace, classic dining area, cook-friendly kitchen, spacious back yard, extra storage, and so much more. There is neutral toned carpeting installed throughout the home to match any decor, with tiled flooring in the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen comes with black appliances and ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious, comes with plenty of closet space, and the decorative possibilities are endless. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Butternut Lane have any available units?
1228 Butternut Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1228 Butternut Lane have?
Some of 1228 Butternut Lane's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 Butternut Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Butternut Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Butternut Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1228 Butternut Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1228 Butternut Lane offer parking?
No, 1228 Butternut Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1228 Butternut Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 Butternut Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Butternut Lane have a pool?
No, 1228 Butternut Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1228 Butternut Lane have accessible units?
No, 1228 Butternut Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Butternut Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1228 Butternut Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Sublet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College