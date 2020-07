Amenities

Check out this cute 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment! Located on Indy's Near east side, close to downtown and broad ripple, this apartment will not last long. Updated kitchen with appliances, off street parking, and plenty of closet space makes this apartment a must see. To schedule a showing call 317-794-2074



PMI Midwest

7275 Shadeland Ave suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46250, United States

Phone: +1 317-795-0278