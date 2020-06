1226 South Glen Arm Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

TOTALLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHROOM RED BRICK RANCH HOME FEATURING BRAND NEW CARPETING AND FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT THE HOME IN LOVELY NEUTRAL TONES. BOTH THE BRAND NEW BATHROOMS AND KITCHEN HAVE BEAUTIFUL VINYL WOOD FLOORING AS WELL! NEW INTERIOR LIGHT FIXTURES ALL THROUGH THE HOME. WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM, SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! LARGE FAMILY ROOM, AND LIVING ROOM BOASTING A DECORATIVE FIREPLACE. NEW HVAC SYSTEM AND NEW WATER HEATER. ONE CAR GARAGE PLUS A CARPORT! LARGE BACKYARD AND SCREENED IN PORCH TO ENJOY GOOD TIMES WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS THROUGHOUT THE SEASONS. BEAUTIFUL MATURE TREES ON THIS LOT AND LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE.



QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD CONVENIENTLY LOCATED FOR QUICK COMMUTE TO DOWNTOWN INDY OR THE WEST SIDE.



THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR SECTION 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.