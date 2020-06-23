All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:34 AM

1219 North Alabama Street

1219 North Alabama Street · No Longer Available
Location

1219 North Alabama Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rent your private tree house in downtown Indy! Newer LVT in main area and kitchen! Large windows, tall ceilings, spacious master bedroom plus all appliances including washer/dryer and 1 car attached garage! Soft gray paint throughout! Newer blinds in main area. Current tenant is a drummer so he has loved living there as he played his drums without disturbing his neighbors! Located in Old Northside so 8 minutes to IUPUI, groceries, (including Whole Foods, Needlers and Krogers!) and 5 minutes to Mass Ave Cultural District! Available as early as June 1, 2019!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 North Alabama Street have any available units?
1219 North Alabama Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1219 North Alabama Street have?
Some of 1219 North Alabama Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 North Alabama Street currently offering any rent specials?
1219 North Alabama Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 North Alabama Street pet-friendly?
No, 1219 North Alabama Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1219 North Alabama Street offer parking?
Yes, 1219 North Alabama Street offers parking.
Does 1219 North Alabama Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1219 North Alabama Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 North Alabama Street have a pool?
No, 1219 North Alabama Street does not have a pool.
Does 1219 North Alabama Street have accessible units?
No, 1219 North Alabama Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 North Alabama Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 North Alabama Street has units with dishwashers.
