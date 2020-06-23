1219 North Alabama Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Rent your private tree house in downtown Indy! Newer LVT in main area and kitchen! Large windows, tall ceilings, spacious master bedroom plus all appliances including washer/dryer and 1 car attached garage! Soft gray paint throughout! Newer blinds in main area. Current tenant is a drummer so he has loved living there as he played his drums without disturbing his neighbors! Located in Old Northside so 8 minutes to IUPUI, groceries, (including Whole Foods, Needlers and Krogers!) and 5 minutes to Mass Ave Cultural District! Available as early as June 1, 2019!