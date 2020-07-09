All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1218 Tealpoint Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1218 Tealpoint Circle
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

1218 Tealpoint Circle

1218 Tealpoint Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1218 Tealpoint Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1218 Tealpoint Circle Available 01/18/20 Great Two-Story with 3 Bedrooms on Eastside - Charming two-story in desirable Warren Township! Enjoy the serenity of the back yard from the large patio. Storage barn, fire ring and play set are added bonuses. You will find a well maintained home with neutral decor and carpeting. This floor plan allows people room to have their own space!

Dogs considered with $400 refundable pet deposit, per pet, and $40/mo., per pet.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/.

No smoking!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4252560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 Tealpoint Circle have any available units?
1218 Tealpoint Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1218 Tealpoint Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Tealpoint Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Tealpoint Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1218 Tealpoint Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1218 Tealpoint Circle offer parking?
No, 1218 Tealpoint Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1218 Tealpoint Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 Tealpoint Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Tealpoint Circle have a pool?
No, 1218 Tealpoint Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1218 Tealpoint Circle have accessible units?
No, 1218 Tealpoint Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Tealpoint Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 Tealpoint Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1218 Tealpoint Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1218 Tealpoint Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
The Block
115 W Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College