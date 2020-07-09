Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

1218 Tealpoint Circle Available 01/18/20 Great Two-Story with 3 Bedrooms on Eastside - Charming two-story in desirable Warren Township! Enjoy the serenity of the back yard from the large patio. Storage barn, fire ring and play set are added bonuses. You will find a well maintained home with neutral decor and carpeting. This floor plan allows people room to have their own space!



Dogs considered with $400 refundable pet deposit, per pet, and $40/mo., per pet.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/.



No smoking!



No Dogs Allowed



