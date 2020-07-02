All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:17 AM

1210 Wade Street

1210 Wade Street · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Wade Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Garfield Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
LOCATION: ONE BLOCK from Garfield Brewery, TWO BLOCKS from the Redline and highway access, and THREE BLOCKS from the stunning Sunken Gardens of Garfield Park! Bike just one mile into Fountain Square and the Cultural Trail!

This stunning duplex features an open layout, natural light, and modern amenities at fraction of the cost of commercial apartments with more privacy. Affordable city living is here! Off-street parking, too! Immediate occupancy and WILL. NOT. LAST!

Flat fee $30 water/sewer charge. Tenant pays gas/ electric.

Pets: no restrictions; $250 refundable deposit per pet, then $25/mo per pet. Pre-qualify: able to move within 30 days or less, no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and household must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.

Lease Terms
$800.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Wade Street have any available units?
1210 Wade Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1210 Wade Street currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Wade Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Wade Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 Wade Street is pet friendly.
Does 1210 Wade Street offer parking?
Yes, 1210 Wade Street offers parking.
Does 1210 Wade Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Wade Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Wade Street have a pool?
No, 1210 Wade Street does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Wade Street have accessible units?
No, 1210 Wade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Wade Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 Wade Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 Wade Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 Wade Street does not have units with air conditioning.

