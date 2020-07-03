1209 HERBERT Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This is your chance to be the first to live in a completely renovated 3 bed and 2 full bath duplex with 1368 square feet of space. Brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring and carpet throughout the entire house. You'll be the first to use the higher end stainless steel appliances in the kitchen which comes furnished with an oven, range, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and brand new cabinets. Everything is new in both bathrooms. Central heating and A/C throughout. This is as close to get as you can get to living in a brand new house without owning it yourself.



Background/credit checks and all references will be called. $2500 in combined monthly income with checking account is needed. A 600+ credit score is preferred. No section 8.