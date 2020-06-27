All apartments in Indianapolis
1205 Tealpoint Circle

1205 Tealpoint Circle
Location

1205 Tealpoint Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Warren Township. This home offers a separate living and family rooms, dining area, and updated kitchen. Kitchen boasts gorgeous granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliances. Upstairs has four great bedrooms with the master bedroom having a full en suite master bathroom and oversized closet. Backyard is completely privacy fenced in! This is a spectacular home you don't want to miss! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Tealpoint Circle have any available units?
1205 Tealpoint Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Tealpoint Circle have?
Some of 1205 Tealpoint Circle's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Tealpoint Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Tealpoint Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Tealpoint Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Tealpoint Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Tealpoint Circle offer parking?
No, 1205 Tealpoint Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Tealpoint Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Tealpoint Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Tealpoint Circle have a pool?
No, 1205 Tealpoint Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Tealpoint Circle have accessible units?
No, 1205 Tealpoint Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Tealpoint Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Tealpoint Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
