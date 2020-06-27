1205 Tealpoint Circle

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Warren Township. This home offers a separate living and family rooms, dining area, and updated kitchen. Kitchen boasts gorgeous granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliances. Upstairs has four great bedrooms with the master bedroom having a full en suite master bathroom and oversized closet. Backyard is completely privacy fenced in! This is a spectacular home you don't want to miss! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

