All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 120 Gazebo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
120 Gazebo Drive
Last updated December 6 2019 at 6:17 PM

120 Gazebo Drive

120 Gazebo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Southdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

120 Gazebo Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Southdale

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

This home is located in Meridian Place subdivision in Perry Township off South Meridian & 40 and provides easy access to interstates, Downtown and Greenwood. This property features a large living room with a wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinet space, 2-car attached garage and a nice backyard. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and includes a private bath with dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Pets Negotiable! Available Now! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Gazebo Drive have any available units?
120 Gazebo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Gazebo Drive have?
Some of 120 Gazebo Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Gazebo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 Gazebo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Gazebo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Gazebo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 120 Gazebo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 120 Gazebo Drive offers parking.
Does 120 Gazebo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Gazebo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Gazebo Drive have a pool?
No, 120 Gazebo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 120 Gazebo Drive have accessible units?
No, 120 Gazebo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Gazebo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Gazebo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College