120 Gazebo Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



This home is located in Meridian Place subdivision in Perry Township off South Meridian & 40 and provides easy access to interstates, Downtown and Greenwood. This property features a large living room with a wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinet space, 2-car attached garage and a nice backyard. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and includes a private bath with dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Pets Negotiable! Available Now! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.