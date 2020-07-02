All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:56 PM

1152 Tecumseh Street

1152 Tecumseh Street · No Longer Available
Location

1152 Tecumseh Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
The home has been remodeled from top to bottom. With fresh modern finishes, this home features all-new vinyl plank flooring on main level and carpet in upper bedrooms, brand new kitchen, and baths. Close proximity to downtown, Mass Ave. and the Circle City Industrial Complex (CenterPoint Brewing, Winter Farmer's Market, etc etc!). Right down the street from Beholder, Pogue's Run, Fletcher Park, and the south entrance to the Monon Trail. Enjoy an active city lifestyle in this quiet, hidden gem of a neighborhood!
With bicycle-friendly roads and trail access, Clothes washer and dryer included! This is a great location to call your next home.
Contact Seth Catron: seth.catron@talktotucker.com 314-414-7219 with questions or schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1152 Tecumseh Street have any available units?
1152 Tecumseh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1152 Tecumseh Street have?
Some of 1152 Tecumseh Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1152 Tecumseh Street currently offering any rent specials?
1152 Tecumseh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1152 Tecumseh Street pet-friendly?
No, 1152 Tecumseh Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1152 Tecumseh Street offer parking?
No, 1152 Tecumseh Street does not offer parking.
Does 1152 Tecumseh Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1152 Tecumseh Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1152 Tecumseh Street have a pool?
No, 1152 Tecumseh Street does not have a pool.
Does 1152 Tecumseh Street have accessible units?
No, 1152 Tecumseh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1152 Tecumseh Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1152 Tecumseh Street does not have units with dishwashers.

