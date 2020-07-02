1152 Tecumseh Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

The home has been remodeled from top to bottom. With fresh modern finishes, this home features all-new vinyl plank flooring on main level and carpet in upper bedrooms, brand new kitchen, and baths. Close proximity to downtown, Mass Ave. and the Circle City Industrial Complex (CenterPoint Brewing, Winter Farmer's Market, etc etc!). Right down the street from Beholder, Pogue's Run, Fletcher Park, and the south entrance to the Monon Trail. Enjoy an active city lifestyle in this quiet, hidden gem of a neighborhood!

With bicycle-friendly roads and trail access, Clothes washer and dryer included! This is a great location to call your next home.

Contact Seth Catron: seth.catron@talktotucker.com 314-414-7219 with questions or schedule a showing.