Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:20 AM

1146 Churchman Avenue

1146 Churchman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1146 Churchman Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Newly renovated Fountain Square duplex! This spacious home has good updates while keeping all the charm. Hardwood floors throughout first floor with original trim and doors. Spacious living room with original fireplace. Large dining room and kitchen with new cabinets and appliances. The 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms and an updated bathroom. Backyard has carport for off-street parking and shed for outdoor storage. Washer and dryer included with unit.

Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x monthly rent. TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or email dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1146 Churchman Avenue have any available units?
1146 Churchman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1146 Churchman Avenue have?
Some of 1146 Churchman Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1146 Churchman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1146 Churchman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 Churchman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1146 Churchman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1146 Churchman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1146 Churchman Avenue offers parking.
Does 1146 Churchman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1146 Churchman Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 Churchman Avenue have a pool?
No, 1146 Churchman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1146 Churchman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1146 Churchman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 Churchman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1146 Churchman Avenue has units with dishwashers.

