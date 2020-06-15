1146 Churchman Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Newly renovated Fountain Square duplex! This spacious home has good updates while keeping all the charm. Hardwood floors throughout first floor with original trim and doors. Spacious living room with original fireplace. Large dining room and kitchen with new cabinets and appliances. The 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms and an updated bathroom. Backyard has carport for off-street parking and shed for outdoor storage. Washer and dryer included with unit.



Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x monthly rent. TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or email dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.