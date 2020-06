Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath open concept home. Kitchen offers plenty of space in the dining area for a huge dining table. Very generous size living room with cathedral ceilings. Very nice size bedrooms.walk-in closets. This home is ready to move in, new paint and nicely cleaned carpets. Ready for your final touches. Come see today.