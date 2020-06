Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home that has been updated with wonderful neutral carpet, ceramic tile flooring, and gorgeous granite counter tops. The home has a large open floor plan with dramatic vaulted ceiling. Kitchen boasts all stainless steel appliances. Sliding doors to fully privacy fenced in back yard that is perfect for pets. The home also has 2 full baths with a split bedroom floor plan. Don't miss out on this amazing home!