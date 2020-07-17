All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

1128 Holmes

1128 N Holmes Ave · (317) 294-8700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1128 N Holmes Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1128 Holmes · Avail. now

$895

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom home with basement located on West Side of Indianapolis. - Home located on the West Side of Indianapolis. Minutes to interstate, downtown, shopping and more! Master suite located on top floor with over sized half bath, basement for storage, covered front porch and large yard.

We only schedule showing if you have an approved rental application. You can access a rental application at www.indyspm.com

*UPON APPROVAL*, a leasing agent will be in touch with you to schedule a showing. We cannot schedule a showing of any of our properties until you have gone through the application process. We only show our properties to approved applicants.

Once approved we are happy to show you any additional available homes you would like to see.

The property will remain listed for rent until we receive a Home Reservation Agreement from an approved applicant.

Requirements:
Security Deposit Equals to one month's rent
*Income: Income MUST Be 3X the Monthly Rent
*Evictions Filed Less Than 1 yr:* Not Accepted
*Evictions Filed Greater Than 1 yr:* Case-By-Case
*Felony Convictions:* Case-By-Case
*Current paystub & prior year's W-2's or tax return required at application.
*Due to the current economic conditions, it may be necessary to request 2 months of rental payments at the time of lease signing
*Renter's Insurance Required
*Pet accepted with $250 Pet Fee per pet. There are breed restrictions. Call for more information.

*Non-Refundable Application Fee:* $35 per occupant ages 18 and up

(RLNE5867010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 Holmes have any available units?
1128 Holmes has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1128 Holmes currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Holmes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Holmes pet-friendly?
Yes, 1128 Holmes is pet friendly.
Does 1128 Holmes offer parking?
No, 1128 Holmes does not offer parking.
Does 1128 Holmes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 Holmes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Holmes have a pool?
No, 1128 Holmes does not have a pool.
Does 1128 Holmes have accessible units?
No, 1128 Holmes does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Holmes have units with dishwashers?
No, 1128 Holmes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 Holmes have units with air conditioning?
No, 1128 Holmes does not have units with air conditioning.
