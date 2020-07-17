1128 Holmes

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom home with basement located on West Side of Indianapolis. - Home located on the West Side of Indianapolis. Minutes to interstate, downtown, shopping and more! Master suite located on top floor with over sized half bath, basement for storage, covered front porch and large yard.



We only schedule showing if you have an approved rental application. You can access a rental application at www.indyspm.com



*UPON APPROVAL*, a leasing agent will be in touch with you to schedule a showing. We cannot schedule a showing of any of our properties until you have gone through the application process. We only show our properties to approved applicants.



Once approved we are happy to show you any additional available homes you would like to see.



The property will remain listed for rent until we receive a Home Reservation Agreement from an approved applicant.



Requirements:

Security Deposit Equals to one month's rent

*Income: Income MUST Be 3X the Monthly Rent

*Evictions Filed Less Than 1 yr:* Not Accepted

*Evictions Filed Greater Than 1 yr:* Case-By-Case

*Felony Convictions:* Case-By-Case

*Current paystub & prior year's W-2's or tax return required at application.

*Due to the current economic conditions, it may be necessary to request 2 months of rental payments at the time of lease signing

*Renter's Insurance Required

*Pet accepted with $250 Pet Fee per pet. There are breed restrictions. Call for more information.



*Non-Refundable Application Fee:* $35 per occupant ages 18 and up



(RLNE5867010)