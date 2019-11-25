All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1125 S. Richland St
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

1125 S. Richland St

1125 South Richland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1125 South Richland Street, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious Two Bedroom with ALL Utiliites Included Near Harding and Morris COMING SOON - This Spacious one bedroom is located on a quiet street. This property is close to I-70, Beautiful Downtown Indianapolis and the Indianapolis Zoo. The unit is equipped with Fridge and Stove.

The apartment has All UTILIITES PAID IN THE RENT. NO PETS ACCEPTED!!!!

$100 Key Deposit and $680 Deposit REQUIRED.

CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING FOR THE COZY HOME AS OF 1/1/2020 BECAUSE THIS APARTMENT WONT LAST LONG!!!

(RLNE5421619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 S. Richland St have any available units?
1125 S. Richland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1125 S. Richland St currently offering any rent specials?
1125 S. Richland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 S. Richland St pet-friendly?
No, 1125 S. Richland St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1125 S. Richland St offer parking?
No, 1125 S. Richland St does not offer parking.
Does 1125 S. Richland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 S. Richland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 S. Richland St have a pool?
No, 1125 S. Richland St does not have a pool.
Does 1125 S. Richland St have accessible units?
No, 1125 S. Richland St does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 S. Richland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 S. Richland St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 S. Richland St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1125 S. Richland St does not have units with air conditioning.

