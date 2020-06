Amenities

This All Brick Stand Alone Building With Bar, Tables, Booths, and some Kitchen Equipment, is AVAILABLE NOW! This Former Casey's Bar would be Great for a Restaurant, Night Club, Auto Parts Store, Car Lot or Bring Your Imagination. Ample Parking with over 20 Parking Spaces, and Excellent Visibility on the corner of Troy and Shelby Street, close to Emma Donnan Elementary and Middle School. Don't miss this opportunity to lease this building. See Today!