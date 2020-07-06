All apartments in Indianapolis
1112 Pleasant St, Unit 1
1112 Pleasant St, Unit 1

1112 Pleasant St · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Pleasant St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Historic building converted into luxury apartments just two blocks from Fountain Square. This 2 bed, 2 full bath apartment boasts over 1,100 sq. ft. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Master bath, central air, large closets, storage unit in basement…the list goes on. Enjoy the back yard with raised planters and plenty of room to grill out or play cornhole. Walk to Kuma's Corner, La Margarita or Milktooth. Minutes from 65 and local amenities. These units won't last, schedule your appointment today.

Flat fee $50 water/sewer charge. Tenant pays gas/ electric.

Pets: no restrictions; $250 refundable deposit per pet, then $25/mo per pet. Pre-qualify: able to move within 30 days or less, no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and household must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.

Lease Terms
$1,600.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Pleasant St, Unit 1 have any available units?
1112 Pleasant St, Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 Pleasant St, Unit 1 have?
Some of 1112 Pleasant St, Unit 1's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Pleasant St, Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Pleasant St, Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Pleasant St, Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 Pleasant St, Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1112 Pleasant St, Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1112 Pleasant St, Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1112 Pleasant St, Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Pleasant St, Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Pleasant St, Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1112 Pleasant St, Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Pleasant St, Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1112 Pleasant St, Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Pleasant St, Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 Pleasant St, Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

