1112 Pleasant St, Unit 1

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Historic building converted into luxury apartments just two blocks from Fountain Square. This 2 bed, 2 full bath apartment boasts over 1,100 sq. ft. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Master bath, central air, large closets, storage unit in basement…the list goes on. Enjoy the back yard with raised planters and plenty of room to grill out or play cornhole. Walk to Kuma's Corner, La Margarita or Milktooth. Minutes from 65 and local amenities. These units won't last, schedule your appointment today.



Flat fee $50 water/sewer charge. Tenant pays gas/ electric.



Pets: no restrictions; $250 refundable deposit per pet, then $25/mo per pet. Pre-qualify: able to move within 30 days or less, no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and household must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.



Lease Terms

$1,600.00 security deposit