Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11117 Waterfield Place

11117 Waterfield Place · No Longer Available
Location

11117 Waterfield Place, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details

Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home is perfect if having your own bathroom is a must! This cozy home is located minutes from Sunny Side with plenty og grocery shopping and attractions! Stop in today!

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11117 Waterfield Place have any available units?
11117 Waterfield Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 11117 Waterfield Place currently offering any rent specials?
11117 Waterfield Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11117 Waterfield Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11117 Waterfield Place is pet friendly.
Does 11117 Waterfield Place offer parking?
No, 11117 Waterfield Place does not offer parking.
Does 11117 Waterfield Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11117 Waterfield Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11117 Waterfield Place have a pool?
No, 11117 Waterfield Place does not have a pool.
Does 11117 Waterfield Place have accessible units?
No, 11117 Waterfield Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11117 Waterfield Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11117 Waterfield Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11117 Waterfield Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11117 Waterfield Place does not have units with air conditioning.
