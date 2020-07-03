All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1109 N Tuxedo St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1109 N Tuxedo St
Last updated June 8 2019 at 4:44 AM

1109 N Tuxedo St

1109 North Tuxedo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1109 North Tuxedo Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dfbece3069 ---- This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing. We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you're looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you're also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range. 12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 N Tuxedo St have any available units?
1109 N Tuxedo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1109 N Tuxedo St currently offering any rent specials?
1109 N Tuxedo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 N Tuxedo St pet-friendly?
No, 1109 N Tuxedo St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1109 N Tuxedo St offer parking?
No, 1109 N Tuxedo St does not offer parking.
Does 1109 N Tuxedo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 N Tuxedo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 N Tuxedo St have a pool?
No, 1109 N Tuxedo St does not have a pool.
Does 1109 N Tuxedo St have accessible units?
No, 1109 N Tuxedo St does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 N Tuxedo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 N Tuxedo St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 N Tuxedo St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 N Tuxedo St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College