1102 North Dearborn Street

Amenities

recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Clean and Cozy this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home is ready for its new tenant. There have been lots of remodeling and upgrades to make you feel right at home. Great location for the family as you are very close to everything. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental. Stop by today to see all that this home has to offer.