10815 Cedar Pine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Looking for a Newly Updated home that is Move In Ready...well you've come to the right place. You will love the HUGE floor plan, one of the largest in the community and the space that it offers you and your family. With 2 stories to brag about, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths you will be glad you checked this home out. There are cathedral ceilings, lovely fireplace, a loft, New carpet, a 2 car attached garage, and the list goes on and on. You will also be only a few houses away from the neighborhood park and playground.