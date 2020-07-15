All apartments in Indianapolis
10815 Cedar Pine Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:50 AM

10815 Cedar Pine Drive

10815 Cedar Pine Drive · (317) 842-6780
Location

10815 Cedar Pine Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1668 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Looking for a Newly Updated home that is Move In Ready...well you've come to the right place. You will love the HUGE floor plan, one of the largest in the community and the space that it offers you and your family. With 2 stories to brag about, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths you will be glad you checked this home out. There are cathedral ceilings, lovely fireplace, a loft, New carpet, a 2 car attached garage, and the list goes on and on. You will also be only a few houses away from the neighborhood park and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10815 Cedar Pine Drive have any available units?
10815 Cedar Pine Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10815 Cedar Pine Drive have?
Some of 10815 Cedar Pine Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10815 Cedar Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10815 Cedar Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10815 Cedar Pine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10815 Cedar Pine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 10815 Cedar Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10815 Cedar Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 10815 Cedar Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10815 Cedar Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10815 Cedar Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 10815 Cedar Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10815 Cedar Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 10815 Cedar Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10815 Cedar Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10815 Cedar Pine Drive has units with dishwashers.
