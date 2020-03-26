108 East Saint Clair Street

Amenities

**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT** This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is located downtown and offers easy access to the Circle, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Central Library, Mass Ave, the Canal and all things downtown. This property features a spacious kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, beautiful back splash, granite countertops, ample cabinet space and a pantry. Enjoy the gorgeous bathroom with top-level finishes. Other features include washer and dryer, secure building and gated parking. Pets Negotiable!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.