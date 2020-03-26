All apartments in Indianapolis
108 East Saint Clair Street

108 East Saint Clair Street · No Longer Available
Location

108 East Saint Clair Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT** This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is located downtown and offers easy access to the Circle, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Central Library, Mass Ave, the Canal and all things downtown. This property features a spacious kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, beautiful back splash, granite countertops, ample cabinet space and a pantry. Enjoy the gorgeous bathroom with top-level finishes. Other features include washer and dryer, secure building and gated parking. Pets Negotiable!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 East Saint Clair Street have any available units?
108 East Saint Clair Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 East Saint Clair Street have?
Some of 108 East Saint Clair Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 East Saint Clair Street currently offering any rent specials?
108 East Saint Clair Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 East Saint Clair Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 East Saint Clair Street is pet friendly.
Does 108 East Saint Clair Street offer parking?
Yes, 108 East Saint Clair Street offers parking.
Does 108 East Saint Clair Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 East Saint Clair Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 East Saint Clair Street have a pool?
No, 108 East Saint Clair Street does not have a pool.
Does 108 East Saint Clair Street have accessible units?
No, 108 East Saint Clair Street does not have accessible units.
Does 108 East Saint Clair Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 East Saint Clair Street does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

